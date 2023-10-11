Avastin injection declared ‘safe and germ-free’

LAHORE: Avastin injection which caused blurry vision among patients, has been declared ‘safe and germ-free’ in laboratory tests, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting Punjab caretaker government sources.

Avastin injection was banned after the eyesight of patients was affected after inoculation.

According to reports from Central Drug Testing Lab Karachi and Drug Testing Lab Lahore, Avastin injection is up to international standards, safe and germs-free, sources said.

Six samples of Avastin injection were sent to Drug Testing Lab Lahore and two samples were sent to Drug Testing Lab Karachi by the Punjab’s health department, following the outcry on blurry vision cases.

The eye injection was declared safe after quality, safety, chemical and other tests at the Lahore and Karachi labs, the sources said.

On Tuesday, Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram while talking to ARY News, said that the probe committee has forwarded its report to the Punjab caretaker chief minister (CM).

“Five drug inspectors had been arrested so far and a new five-member committee comprising ophthalmologists was constituted. The committee would devise SOPs for the use of eye injection. The patients were affected due to the wrong usage of the eye injection,” said Akram.