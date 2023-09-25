Avastin injection: Punjab announces free treatment for patients 

LAHORE: The caretaker chief minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi announced free treatment for patients who were affected by the Avastin injection, ARY News reported.

As per details, the caretaker chief minister said that the injection has been banned and raids are being conducted to arrest those who are involved.

He said that it’s tragic that people have lost vision because of this injection however orders have been given to the concerned authorities to take action against the drug inspector.

Earlier today, the Punjab health department suspended 11 drug inspectors over negligence in a matter related to Avastin injection that allegedly caused ‘loss of vision’ in the province.

The eyesight of as many as 40 diabetes patients was affected due to substandard injections in Lahore. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Chaudhry Manzoor revealed that his brother and a friend’s eyesight was affected when they received the shot inside their eyes.

Dr Jamal further said the supply of Avastin injection will be restored by the DRAP after its inspection.

On Sunday, Caretaker Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan said that the sale and dispensation of the injection of Avastin had been stopped.

The minister made these remarks after holding a meeting with the Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care Dr. Jamal Nasir.

It is to be noted that a case against the suppliers of Avastin injection has been registered, while a five-member committee to probe the cases of alleged ‘vision loss’ has been constituted.