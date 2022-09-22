‘Avatar 2’ story cannot be predicted; claims James Cameron

Director James Cameron of the upcoming ‘Avatar’ sequel claimed audiences won’t be able to predict the story of the film.

In a recent outing, Cameron – the mastermind behind acclaimed hits ‘Titanic’, ‘Avatar’ and ‘Terminator’ – spoke about his upcoming sci-fi epic ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, the sequel to 2009 mega-buster ‘Avatar’.

Despite the massive financial success of the first movie in the sci-fi franchise and being the all-time highest-grossing title at the Box Office, ‘Avatar’ also received some criticism from viewers for the overly simplistic story and predictable plotline of the film, in addition to being accused of ‘borrowing’ previously done elements.

However, Cameron seems to be ready to redeem himself of the blame as he claimed the story of the upcoming sequel to be anything but predictable.

In his conversation, Cameron claimed that audiences would never be able to predict what they can expect from ‘The Way of Water’. He said, “I guarantee you, you won’t be able to predict it.”

“What people hate the most is to go and see a movie and say ‘oh… predictable’,” Cameron discussed. “This is not predictable, I don’t think. I defy anybody to predict where this story goes.”

Set over a decade after the events in the first film, ‘Avatar’ sequel will see the return of Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana to reprise their characters of Jake Sully and his Na’vi partner Neytiri respectively, while, the Academy Award winner Kate Winslet will be seen as Ronal.

The supporting cast includes Michelle Yeoh, Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, Oona Chaplin, Jemaine Clement, Stephen Lang, Chloe Coleman, Edie Falco and others.

James Cameron has helmed the direction of ‘Avatar 2’ and has also co-written the film with Josh Friedman. The director has also co-produced the film alongside Jon Landau, Peter M. Tobyansen, David Valdes and Brigitte Yorke.

The film is slated to hit theatres on December 16 this year.

