‘Avatar’ re-release smashes Box Office records

With the re-release at Global Box Office, James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ is still going as strong as 13 years ago.

Awaiting the release of the much-anticipated sequel ‘The Way of Water’ – slated to hit theatres in December – Disney has re-released the 2009 original in cinemas across the globe.

Despite the 13 long years since the film first came out and being the highest-grosser of all time, the sci-fi epic still enjoys a colossal fandom, proved by the massive $30 million re-opening after over a decade.

The film generated $10 million at the North American box office, while the global ticket sales amounted to over $20.5 million, making it the biggest post-pandemic re-release. With the numbers, ‘Avatar’ has widened its lead position as the top grosser of all time, with a worldwide lifetime collection of $2.85 billion as of now.

Speaking about the numbers, a media trade analyst, Paul Dergarabedian stated, “We’re talking about a film that’s 13 years old, which people can watch at home. ‘Avatar’ is serving as a reminder of how cool the imagery of Pandora looks on the big screen.”

The domestic Box Office collection of ‘Avatar’ got it the third position on the charts, following Olivia Wilde’s ‘Dont Worry Darling’ and Viola Davis-led ‘The Woman King’. However, at the Global Box Office, the re-mastered version claimed the top spot in several smaller markets.

David A. Gross, of movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, predicts that ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ will ‘certainly open big’, given the re-release collections. However, he maintained that, in order to “repeat the commercial success of the prequel, the upcoming film needs to ‘engage and expand audiences’ imagination the way the first film did.”

The sequel, set over a decade after the events in the first film, will see the return of Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana to reprise their characters of Jake Sully and his Na’vi partner Neytiri respectively, while, the Academy Award winner Kate Winslet will be seen as Ronal.

The supporting cast includes Michelle Yeoh, Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, Oona Chaplin, Jemaine Clement, Stephen Lang, Chloe Coleman, Edie Falco and others.

James Cameron has helmed the direction of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ and has also co-written the film with Josh Friedman and co-produced alongside Jon Landau, Peter M. Tobyansen, David Valdes and Brigitte Yorke.

The title is slated to hit theatres on December 16 this year.

