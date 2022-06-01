Avatar reactions for Instagram Stories in the works

Meta-owned social media application Instagram is working on avatar reactions option for its Stories.

According to a report, Meta aims to improve engagement between Instagram users.

The users could only react to the Instagram Stories through emoticons. The introduction of avatar reaction enhances the interaction between users but will also be an alternative for marketing purposes.

New #Instagram Feature:

Instagram has started testing Avatar Reactions for Stories alongside the already existing Emoji Reactions. pic.twitter.com/WsHNw99PQL — Pururaj Dutta  #WWDC22 📱⌚️🎧 (@pururajdutta) May 28, 2022

Instagram users can use stickers to develop their characters. The feature is not something new to the social media world.

Snapchat comes with avatar options for companies like Nike. The user can make their characters dress up in their product.

It is viable to the growing number of the users, who want social media to be diverse, could be paying the using the custom avatars.

Earlier, the Meta-owned platform Instagram was reportedly set to give its users a host of new options including sending direct messages, from the home feed.

Related: Instagram to launch voice replies for stories

Technology news agency The Verge had reported Instagram’s most useful new feature would be to quickly reply to a Direct Message (DM) directly from their feed without going to their inbox.

Other features include the ability to send song previews and conduct polls in group chats.

The song previews feature, after the platform’s integrations with Apple and Amazon Music, will offer users 30-second short clips of songs. The platform is also working to launch Spotify support soon.

Another new feature includes a new menu on the home feed, providing users with the ability to quickly reshare a post to four of their closest friends.

Comments