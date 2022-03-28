Instagram to launch voice replies for stories

Meta owned photo/video sharing platform Instagram is reportedly working on launching audio replies to stories, a feature that has been available on Snapchat since 2016, Daily Mail reported.

‘Instagram is working on the ability to reply to Stories with voice messages,’ wrote Alessandro Paluzzi, a respected leader.

He also posted a screenshot of what the new feature may look like.

The screenshot shows that a microphone icon would be added in the text bar at the bottom of Instagram stories.

The duration of the voice notes and other key details are still unclear.

The feature has been a part of Snapchat since 2016, it was included in its Chat 2.0 update.

In a blogpost, at that time Snapchat had said ‘Today, we’re excited to introduce Chat 2.0.’

Snapchat added ‘You can start by sending a few chats, and when your friend shows up, start talking or video chatting instantly with one tap.

‘Your friend can simply listen if you want to sing them a song or watch if you have a new puppy to show them.

‘If they aren’t there, you can quickly send an audio note to say what you mean,’ Snapchat added.

Also Read: Instagram brings back chronological feed after 6 years

Comments