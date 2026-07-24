First teaser trailer of new series Avatar Seven Havens from famous animated franchise Avatar has been released. In this fans got first look of new Avatar coming after The Legend of Korra.

Paramount Plus presented teaser trailer at San Diego Comic Con 2026. They also announced that Avatar Seven Havens will release worldwide on 9 October 2026.

Series is new work from creators of Avatar The Last Airbender Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. This time story is about young earthbender Pavi. Trailer shows that after Korra, Pavi becomes new Avatar. But this time situation is completely different from before.

After a destructive disaster world has changed. And people see Avatar not as hope of humanity, but as responsible for its destruction. In this situation Pavi has to face dangers from both humans and spirit creatures.

According to trailer Pavi goes on dangerous journey with her twin sister Nisha. She was separated from her sister for years. Both try to find their real truth. And they fight to save last safe areas of civilization, Seven Havens, from being destroyed.

In new series Sehali Khan gives voice to Pavi. Aisho Dewan voices Nisha. Akshay Khanna voices Kartik. Major Curda voices J. Sakina Jaffrey voices Agam. Darren Barnet voices Daiman. Diana Doan voices Zi. And Dee Bradley Baker voices Geet and Ruhi.

One more interesting thing came out in trailer. Alex Hunter, who was main character of FIFA popular story mode The Journey, will also appear in this series. Also Kylian Mbappe, Chloe Kelly and Paulo Dybala will appear as guide characters in story.

Avatar Seven Havens is new part of Avatar The Last Airbender franchise that started in 2005. Teaser showed glimpse of new story, different environment and unique struggle of Avatar. This increased curiosity of fans more. Series will air on Paramount Plus from 9 October.

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