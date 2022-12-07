Thursday, December 8, 2022
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ hailed as ‘visually breathtaking’

Hollywood movie “Avatar: The Way of Water” has received positive reviews with critics hailing it as visually breathtaking.

Avatar: The Way of Water” is the direct sequel to his predecessor “Avatar“. its events are based a decade after the ones in the first film.

The film is being highly praised for its visual design and sound direction.

Here’s what critics had to say.

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana will play the central roles of Jake Sully and Neytiri respectively. Academy Award winner Kate Winslet will be seen as Ronal.

The supporting cast includes Michelle Yeoh, Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, Oona Chaplin, Jemaine Clement, Stephen Lang, Chloe Coleman, Edie Falco and others.

The film is set to release worldwide on December 16 this year.

James Cameron returned to direct the Avatar sequel. He has co-written the film along with Josh Friedman. The director has also co-produced the film alongside Jon Landau, Peter M. Tobyansen, David Valdes and Brigitte Yorke.

