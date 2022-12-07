‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ hailed as ‘visually breathtaking’

Hollywood movie “Avatar: The Way of Water” has received positive reviews with critics hailing it as visually breathtaking.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is the direct sequel to his predecessor “Avatar“. its events are based a decade after the ones in the first film.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” tells the story of protagonists Jake Sully, his wife Neytiri and their children Kiri, Lo’ak and Tuktirey teaming up with the Na’vi people to save Pandora from destruction brought by “The Sky People”. Its events are based a decade later after the

The film is being highly praised for its visual design and sound direction.

Here’s what critics had to say.

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER: Yeah never bet against James Cameron. Trying to spare hyperbole, but I’ve never seen anything like this from a technical, visual standpoint. It’s overwhelming. Maybe too overwhelming. Sometimes I’d miss plot points because I’m staring at a Pandora fish — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) December 6, 2022

Happy to say #AvatarTheWayOfWater is phenomenal! Bigger, better & more emotional than #Avatar, the film is visually breathtaking, visceral & incredibly engrossing. The story, the spectacle, the spirituality, the beauty – this is moviemaking & storytelling at its absolute finest. pic.twitter.com/RicnpDghrx — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 6, 2022

James Cameron once again shows filmmakers how it’s done. I’ve said it a thousand times. Never doubt him. AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER is how you do epic blockbuster-ing. Emotional, visceral, and as big as movies get. @officialavatar — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) December 6, 2022

#AvatarTheWayOfWater is pretty incredible. I had faith James Cameron would raise the bar w/ the effects but these visuals are mind-blowing. One stunning frame after the next. But the thing I dug most is how the technical feats always feel in service of character & world-building. pic.twitter.com/MXeN3z8BnP — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 6, 2022

Unsurprisingly, #AvatarTheWayOfWater is a visual masterpiece with rich use of 3D and breathtaking vistas. It does suffer from a thin story and too many characters to juggle, yet James Cameron pulls it together for an extraordinary final act full of emotion and thrilling action. pic.twitter.com/opr6CRyOwk — Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) December 6, 2022

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana will play the central roles of Jake Sully and Neytiri respectively. Academy Award winner Kate Winslet will be seen as Ronal.

The supporting cast includes Michelle Yeoh, Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, Oona Chaplin, Jemaine Clement, Stephen Lang, Chloe Coleman, Edie Falco and others.

The film is set to release worldwide on December 16 this year.

James Cameron returned to direct the Avatar sequel. He has co-written the film along with Josh Friedman. The director has also co-produced the film alongside Jon Landau, Peter M. Tobyansen, David Valdes and Brigitte Yorke.

