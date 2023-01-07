‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ takes over ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ sequel, ‘The Way of Water’ has officially taken over Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ as the highest-grossing film of 2022.

The latest part of Cameron’s sci-fi epic has swim past Maverick’s action drama at the global box office with its massive $1.55 billion of ticket sales, to become the top-grossing release of last year.

As of Thursday, two weeks in the theatres, the ‘Avatar’ sequel racked in $471.8 million at the domestic ticket counters in addition to $1.075 billion in other territories, making its Worldwide collection reach $1.547 billion.

With a roughly $1.55 billion collection, the box office juggernaut dethroned ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, which was resting at the top spot with $1.49 billion worldwide grossing.

‘Maverick’ is now in second place on the top 10 highest-grossing list of 2022, followed by ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ and ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’.

It should be mentioned here that the original ‘Avatar’ movie remains the highest-grossing film in history with its $2.97 billion worldwide collection.

About ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, the sequel, set over a decade after the events in the first film, sees the return of Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana to reprise their characters of Jake Sully and his Na’vi partner Neytiri respectively, while, the Academy Award winner Kate Winslet essays Ronal.

Avatar 3: James Cameron teases major changes in plotline James Cameron has helmed the direction and also co-written the film with Josh Friedman and co-produced alongside Jon Landau, Peter M. Tobyansen, David Valdes and Brigitte Yorke. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avatar (@avatar) The mega-budgeted ‘Avatar’ sequel premiered in worldwide theatres in 2D and 3D last month and racked up roughly $435 million around the globe in the debut weekend, including $134 million in the United States and Canada.

