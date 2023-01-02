Avatar 3: James Cameron teases major changes in plotline

While the ‘Avatar’ sequel, ‘The Way of Water’ is still ruling the Box Office, director James Cameron is geared up for the threequel.

The ‘Titanic’ maker is now on ‘Avatar 3’ and in a recent interview with a foreign-based publication, Cameron has spilt some fresh details about what to expect from the next film in the sci-fi franchise.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker hinted at the introduction of a new group of people called ‘Na’vi: the Ash people’.

“I want to reveal the Nav’is from another angle because, for the moment, I have only shown their good sides,” Cameron told the outlet.

He explained, “In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Navi’s examples. In Avatar 3, we’ll do the reverse.”

“We will also explore new universes while continuing the story of the main characters,” the filmmaker concluded, teasing that “the last parts will be the best.”

Cameron earlier confirmed that the franchise will continue if the second and third parts are accepted well by the audiences, and revealed that he has the scripts ready if the films make money at Box Office.

Speaking of ticket sales, the mega-budgeted ‘Avatar’ sequel premiered in worldwide theatres last month and racked up roughly $435 million around the globe in the debut weekend, including $134 million in the United States and Canada.

Moreover, the long-awaited sequel of the sci-fi epic managed to gross a massive $1 billion in global ticket sales within 14 days in theatres. This is the least time taken by any 2022 release to reach the coveted feat. Given the numbers, we can definitely see many more films in the franchise happening. On the other hand, it should be noted that the original ‘Avatar’ movie is the highest-grossing film in history with its $2.97 billion worldwide collection.

