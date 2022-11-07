Avatar: The Way of Water: James Cameron has a plan in case of Box Office failure

Director James Cameron has a plan ready in case the much-awaited sequel ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ sinks at the Box Office.

With the groundbreaking numbers of the original ‘Avatar’ film, release 13 years ago, and smashing records even with the re-release earlier this year, the Box Office failure of the upcoming sequel ‘The Way of Water’ cannot be anticipated.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

However, even if the film fails to attract cine-goers in December, director and screenwriter, James Cameron has his contingency plan ready for the future of the ‘Avatar’ franchise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avatar (@avatar)

Cameron revealed his game plan in a recent interview with a foreign entertainment magazine and said, “The market could be telling us we’re done in three months, or we might be semi-done, meaning: ‘Okay, let’s complete the story within movie three, and not go on endlessly,’ if it’s just not profitable …”

He added, “We’re in a different world now than we were when I wrote this stuff, even. It’s the one-two punch – the pandemic and streaming. Or, conversely, maybe we’ll remind people what going to the theatre is all about. This film definitely does that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avatar (@avatar)

“The question is: how many people give a sh*t now?”

Makers of the ‘Avatar: The Way of Water‘ dropped the action-packed official trailer of the sci-fi epic earlier this week on the video platform YouTube.

The sequel, set over a decade after the events in the first film, will see the return of Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana to reprise their characters of Jake Sully and his Na’vi partner Neytiri respectively, while, the Academy Award winner Kate Winslet will be seen as Ronal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avatar (@avatar)

The supporting cast includes Michelle Yeoh, Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, Oona Chaplin, Jemaine Clement, Stephen Lang, Chloe Coleman, Edie Falco and others.

Also read: ‘Avatar 2’ story cannot be predicted; claims James Cameron

James Cameron has helmed the direction of the sequel and has also co-written the film with Josh Friedman and co-produced alongside Jon Landau, Peter M. Tobyansen, David Valdes and Brigitte Yorke.

The film is slated to hit theatres on December 16 this year.

Comments