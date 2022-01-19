Avenfield case: NAB requests IHC to trash Maryam Nawaz’s acquittal plea

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has asked the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to trash an acquittal plea filed by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif over her conviction in the Avenfield reference by an accountability court, ARY NEWS reported.

The NAB in its reply submitted before the IHC said that the acquittal plea filed by Maryam Nawaz is not fit for hearing and should be rejected with exemplary fines imposed against the petitioner.

“The Supreme Court of Pakistan has already decided over allegations in the acquittal plea and later the accountability court also fulfilled legal merits while deciding the Avenfield case,” it said.

The NAB said in its report that the father of Maryam Nawaz, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and her brothers Hassan and Hussain are already absconders in the case and had even not provided the money trial of Avenfield apartment.

“Nawaz Sharif should first provide details regarding the source of money used for purchasing the London properties,” the NAB reply stated and added that allegations on a supervising judge appointed on the apex court’s order were a contempt of court.

Meanwhile, Irfan Qadir Advocate will submit a reply on the acquittal appeals from Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar on February 10.

It is pertinent to mention here that an accountability court in Islamabad had given 10-year imprisonment to PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, a seven-year jail term to his daughter Maryam Nawaz and a one-year jail term to his son-in-law Captain Retired Safdar in its verdict in Avenfield reference on July 6, 2018.

Moreover, the accountability court had also imposed a fine worth £8 million on Nawaz Sharif and £2 million on Maryam Nawaz in the case.

