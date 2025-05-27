Marvel stars spotted in Bahrain as Avengers: Doomsday filming begins

The star-studded cast of Avengers: Doomsday has been spotted in Bahrain, where filming for the much-anticipated Marvel film is believed to be taking place.

Fans were thrilled as photos of the actors surfaced on social media, giving early hints about the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday story.

Directed by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe, the fifth in the blockbuster Avengers series is scheduled to hit cinemas on 18 December 2026.

A glamorous dinner was hosted by Address Beach Resort in Bahrain on Friday, and several big names from the Marvel Cinematic Universe attended.

Among the guests were Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Danny Ramirez (Falcon), and Alex Livinalli (Attuma), along with Joe Russo.

The resort posted about the event on Instagram, saying, “This past weekend, Address Beach Resort Bahrain had the marvellous honour of hosting some of Hollywood’s most iconic stars.”

Earlier in the week, some cast members were also seen dining at Sumosan, a Japanese restaurant located inside the hotel.

Although not present at the event, the film’s impressive cast also includes Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), and Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova). One of the biggest surprises is the return of Robert Downey Jr, who will play supervillain Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.

While plot details remain secret, the movie marks the return of the Russo brothers to Marvel. They previously directed the hugely successful Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

They are also set to direct Avengers: Secret Wars, planned for release in December 2027.

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con last year, Joe Russo said, “We thought Endgame would be the end for us, but this story is just too special. It’s the biggest Marvel comic story ever told.”