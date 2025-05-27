Thor’s fate sealed in Avengers? Here’s what we know

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor may be getting an emotional and powerful send-off in Avengers: Doomsday, if a new rumour is to be believed. While Robert Downey Jr. will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), he is set to play a brand new character, Doctor Doom rather than reprising his iconic role as Iron Man.

That leaves Chris Hemsworth as the only original Avengers star still continuing his journey as the God of Thunder.

According to a Marvel insider, Avengers: Doomsday and its follow-up, Secret Wars, will mark the final chapter in Thor’s story but with a unique twist.

The source claimed that Marvel Studios wants to give Thor a “proper death,” just like Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow received in Avengers: Endgame. However, it’s possible this won’t be the end of Thor entirely.

Read More: Rumour hints at shocking character return in Avengers: Doomsday

The insider hinted that Thor’s legacy might continue in Valhalla, a mythical realm shown briefly in Thor: Love and Thunder. “Keep in mind, I said they wanted to give Thor a big, proper death in an Avengers movie,” said the source.

“That does not automatically imply that Thor is gone forever. Let’s not forget, there’s still a place waiting for Thor at the end of it all.”

Chris Hemsworth has been a part of the MCU since 2011, and Avengers: Doomsday might be his final major appearance. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, and written by Stephen McFeely, the film is set to arrive in cinemas on 18 December 2026.

The cast of Avengers: Doomsday is packed with stars, including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Paul Rudd, and Florence Pugh.

Scenes are being filmed not only in England but also in Bahrain. The movie will also bring back several X-Men favourites like Patrick Stewart’s Professor X and Ian McKellen’s Magneto.

While Marvel is keeping quiet about the full cast list, Kevin Feige has teased that even more surprises are yet to come.