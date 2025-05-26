Rumour hints at shocking character return in Avengers: Doomsday

A new rumour has stirred excitement among Marvel fans, claiming that Zazie Beetz’s Domino may appear in Avengers: Doomsday. Fans also wonder if Deadpool or Wolverine might join.

According to set photographer “UnBoxPHD” on social media, actress Zazie Beetz, who played Domino in Deadpool 2, was reportedly spotted on the Avengers: Doomsday set.

While no pictures or videos were shared, the rumour quickly gained attention online.

Domino from Deadpool was on the Avengers Doomsday Film Set! This could indicate that, Deadpool and Wolverine were also on set! — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) May 23, 2025



Fans have begun to speculate that if Domino is involved, then Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds, and Wolverine, portrayed by Hugh Jackman, might also show up in Avengers: Doomsday.

If true, the appearance of Domino would point to a larger presence of X-Men characters in the upcoming Marvel movie. Already, several stars from the original X-Men films have been confirmed, including Patrick Stewart as Professor X and Ian McKellen as Magneto.

Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be one of the biggest Marvel films yet.

Read More: Marvel reveals the reason behind delay of Avengers: Doomsday, Secret Wars

Confirmed cast members include Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Kirby, Letitia Wright, and Paul Rudd. Other notable names are Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Tom Hiddleston, and Pedro Pascal.

Again, it’s important to remember that the report of Domino’s return is still just a rumour. Nothing has been confirmed by Marvel Studios, and until official news is shared, all fans can do is guess what surprises Avengers: Doomsday may bring.

Still, the idea of seeing Zazie Beetz back as Domino in Avengers: Doomsday has thrilled many, especially with so many characters coming together for what could be one of the most epic MCU stories yet.

Earlier, the reason behind Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars delayed was revealed.

According to a new report from Deadline, Marvel Studios and Disney have pushed the films back to allow more time for the massive work required.

Both movies are part of the Multiverse Saga and are expected to be among the biggest productions in Marvel history.

The decision to delay them comes as directors Joe and Anthony Russo work to bring the saga to a satisfying end.