Marvel reveals the reason behind delay of Avengers: Doomsday, Secret Wars

Marvel fans may be feeling disappointed, but there’s a good reason why Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars have been delayed.

According to a new report from Deadline, Marvel Studios and Disney have pushed the films back to allow more time for the massive work required.

Both movies are part of the Multiverse Saga and are expected to be among the biggest productions in Marvel history.

The decision to delay them comes as directors Joe and Anthony Russo work to bring the saga to a satisfying end.

Insiders say the scope of these films is so huge that extra time is needed to get everything right.

Originally, Avengers: Doomsday was set for May 2026, and Secret Wars for May 2027. Now, both have been moved to December of those same years.

Marvel chose the December release window because it has worked well in the past with films like Spider-Man: No Way Home. December has also seen big successes for other major franchises like Avatar, Star Wars, and Lord of the Rings.

Avengers: Doomsday is already in production. In March, Marvel revealed a large cast of 27 actors, which includes characters from the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige also confirmed that more casting news will follow.

Secret Wars promises to be just as large, with heroes from across the Multiverse facing off against Robert Downey Jr.’s version of Doctor Doom.

The Multiverse Saga has been hit or miss so far, unlike the steady success of the earlier Infinity Saga.

With some recent Marvel projects not doing well with fans or critics, the studio is slowing down to focus on quality. Giving the Russo brothers more time is part of that plan.

Marvel is clearly aiming to get back on track. By delaying these major films, the studio hopes to deliver a strong finish to the Multiverse Saga and win back the trust of fans.