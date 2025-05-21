Marvel & DC stars may join forces in new horror film ‘The Backrooms’

A24 is bringing together two stars from rival superhero universes in its latest horror movie project. Reports suggest that Chiwetel Ejiofor and Cristin Milioti are being considered for leading roles in The Backrooms, a chilling new film based on a viral internet story.

While their casting has not yet been confirmed, fans are excited at the prospect. Chiwetel Ejiofor, known for his Marvel role as Baron Mordo in Doctor Strange and its sequel, could be adding another horror title to his career.

He also starred in Venom: The Last Dance, Serenity, The Martian, and voiced Scar in The Lion King remake.

Cristin Milioti, fresh from her acclaimed role as DC’s Sofia Falcone in The Penguin, is no stranger to dark roles. She received praise for her work in Palm Springs, the Black Mirror episode “USS Callister”, and HBO’s Made for Love.

The new horror movie The Backrooms could mark an exciting reunion of stars from both Marvel and DC, even though Ejiofor and Milioti have not acted together before.

The Backrooms is a horror movie based on a creepy online post that described a strange, endless space behind reality.

The story became popular on YouTube thanks to Kane Parsons, a young creator whose short films gave the tale a 1990s setting and a haunting found-footage style. Parsons will now direct the film, which is his first major feature.

The horror movie has been in development since 2023, with a script by Roberto Patino, known for Westworld and DMZ.

A24, the studio behind Hereditary and Midsommar, is backing the project. If Chiwetel Ejiofor and Cristin Milioti sign on, The Backrooms will be a star-studded horror movie uniting two worlds of comic book cinema.

