‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ trailer takes fans back to the creepy 1960s town

HBO Max has released the first trailer for IT: Welcome to Derry, the new prequel series to the famous horror movie IT, starring Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise.

The teaser gives fans their first look at the eerie town of Derry in the 1960s and introduces a fresh group of young characters.

At the end of the trailer, Bill Skarsgard makes a chilling return as the terrifying killer clown Pennywise.

IT: Welcome to Derry is set in the same world as Stephen King’s original novel IT and builds on the story told in the hit horror movies directed by Andy Muschietti.

These films were hugely successful, earning over $1.17 billion worldwide.

The new series expands the horror movie universe and promises to bring even more suspense and fright to viewers.

The story comes from Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs. Alongside Bill Skarsgard, the cast features Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, and Madeleine Stowe, among others.

Andy and Barbara Muschietti serve as executive producers for IT: Welcome to Derry through their Double Dream production company.

Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane, who are also executive producers, act as co-showrunners for the series. Fuchs wrote the teleplay for the first episode.

Fans of the original horror movie will be excited by this new look into Derry and the dark secrets it holds.

The trailer release of IT: Welcome to Derry has set the stage for what promises to be a thrilling addition to the IT universe.

