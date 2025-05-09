The Conjuring: Last Rites trailer hints at franchise’s most shocking death yet

The new trailer for The Conjuring: Last Rites has sparked intense speculation, as it hints that the upcoming horror movie could include the most shocking death in the entire franchise.

The Conjuring: Last Rites, the fourth film in the main series, is set to bring the story of Ed and Lorraine Warren to a dramatic close—and it may do so by rewriting history in a very bold way.

Directed by Michael Chaves, The Conjuring: Last Rites continues the terrifying legacy of one of cinema’s most successful horror franchises.

The trailer shows eerie flashes of past hauntings, including familiar faces like Annabelle and The Nun. But it’s the ominous message, “discover why this case was their last” that has fans wondering whether one of the Warrens will die.

In the trailer for The Conjuring: Last Rites, there’s a scene of Ed Warren at a funeral and a disturbing line from a demonic voice aimed at Lorraine: “I’ve been waiting so patiently for you.”

These moments, combined with Ed’s declining health in previous films, strongly suggest that the story may end in tragedy.

Such a death would be a major twist, as The Conjuring: Last Rites is loosely based on the real-life Warrens. Ed Warren died in 2006, while Lorraine passed away in 2019.

Killing one of them off in the 1980s, when the film is set would be a big change from reality.

However, the horror movie franchise has always mixed fact with fiction, and this change could bring emotional depth to the final chapter.

While some might see this as a disrespectful departure from the truth, others argue that it adds drama and weight to the story. The Conjuring: Last Rites could use this moment to close the Warrens’ story with powerful emotion.

As The Conjuring: Last Rites prepares for its release in September 2025, fans are eager to see if the trailer’s hints really point to the franchise’s biggest death yet. One thing is certain: The Conjuring: Last Rites promises to leave a lasting impact on the horror genre.