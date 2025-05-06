Together trailer promises chilling romance with Dave Franco and Alison Brie

The first Together trailer has been released, giving fans a strange yet gripping glimpse into the upcoming horror-romance starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie.

The film, directed by Michael Shanks, explores a couple’s struggle with love, isolation, and an invisible force that may bring them closer, quite literally.

The Together trailer, which dropped on Monday, shows Dave Franco and Alison Brie playing a couple facing serious relationship issues after moving into a house deep in the countryside.

From the very first moments of the Together trailer, it’s clear things aren’t quite right.

The pair’s emotional distance soon gives way to bizarre physical consequences.

Dave Franco’s character also appears to fall under a strange possession, adding a layer of terror to what starts as a romantic drama.

The Together trailer continues with eerie visuals set to the cheerful tune of “Happy Together” by The Turtles, offering a chilling contrast between sound and scene.

Alison Brie’s character is heard saying, “Listen to me, we’ve got to get out of here,” just as both characters begin to experience frightening physical changes.

The Together trailer ends on a tense note with Brie grabbing a saw and pouring whiskey into Franco’s mouth “for the pain,” hinting at the disturbing journey ahead.

According to the film’s synopsis, “Years into their relationship, Tim and Millie find themselves at a crossroads. A nightmarish encounter with a mysterious force threatens to corrupt their love and their flesh.” The Together trailer teases just that a mix of love and horror in one unsettling story.

Together had its world premiere at Sundance in January and was later screened at SXSW. Dave Franco and Alison Brie, a real-life couple, previously worked together on The Rental and Somebody I Used to Know.

The film Together is set to be released on 30 July.