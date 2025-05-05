Watch Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky in ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ trailer

Spike Lee has officially dropped the first trailer for his upcoming crime drama Highest 2 Lowest, a gripping thriller backed by A24 and Apple, and starring acclaimed actor Denzel Washington alongside rapper A$AP Rocky.

The trailer has already begun to stir excitement as the film prepares for its world premiere later this month at the Cannes Film Festival.

Highest 2 Lowest is set to hit cinemas across the UK and globally on 22 August, before arriving on Apple TV+ for streaming from 5 September.

With its intense visuals and powerful performances, the trailer offers a glimpse into what promises to be one of the year’s most talked-about releases.

Inspired by Akira Kurosawa’s classic film High and Low, which itself was based on Ed McBain’s novel The King’s Ransom, Highest 2 Lowest explores themes of power, morality, and sacrifice.

The story follows a businessman faced with a life-altering decision: should he use his wealth to advance his own interests, or save the life of a kidnapped child?

The film marks the fifth collaboration between Spike Lee and Denzel Washington, a partnership that has consistently delivered cinematic excellence.

Speaking about their latest work, Lee expressed his gratitude: “I’m just glad we got five in.” Washington, known for his commanding screen presence, leads a cast that also includes A$AP Rocky, Ilfenesh Hadera, Jeffrey Wright, Dean Winters, John Douglas Thompson, and breakout star Ice Spice.

Filming for Highest 2 Lowest took place in New York City and wrapped earlier in 2024 with renowned cinematographer Matthew Libatique behind the camera.

Produced by A24, Escape Artists, Mandalay Pictures, and Lee’s own 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks, the film blends gripping narrative with a distinctly modern edge.

With its striking trailer now out and a high-profile festival premiere on the horizon, Highest 2 Lowest is shaping up to be a standout in 2025’s film slate, bringing Denzel Washington’s talents once again to the forefront of cinema.