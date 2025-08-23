Doctor Doom rumoured to have surprising MCU ally in Avengers: Doomsday

A new report suggests that Avengers: Doomsday will include a major twist, with Doctor Doom teaming up with an unexpected Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) ally, Doctor Strange.

According to Jeff Sneider on the latest The Hot Mic with John Rocha, Doctor Strange could side with Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, a move that may change the course of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film, which will mark a pivotal moment in Phase Six, has become the subject of widespread speculation as Avengers: Doomsday filming continues.

Reports indicate that Strange may assist Doctor Doom in his plans during Avengers: Doomsday, drawing on their complex history in Marvel comics.

This connection is not unfamiliar to comic readers, as both characters have previously worked together during major multiverse crises.

However, in the MCU, this development could surprise fans who have seen Strange consistently positioned as a key defender of Earth.

Avengers: Doomsday is expected to introduce several X-Men characters while setting the stage for Secret Wars, but the idea of Strange collaborating with Doctor Doom adds another layer of intrigue.

The question remains whether this version of Doctor Strange is the primary hero or a multiversal variant, considering past appearances of darker versions of Strange across the franchise.

Doctor Doom’s role in Avengers: Doomsday appears to be central, with rumours hinting at his manipulation of events that involve heroes turning against each other.

If Doctor Strange is indeed part of his scheme, it could mirror strategies seen in earlier films where he made difficult decisions for the greater good.

The speculation also raises concerns about other characters such as Clea, last seen alongside Doctor Strange discussing incursions.

With Avengers: Doomsday shaping up to be a battle of shifting alliances, the loyalty of Marvel’s biggest names will be tested.

Avengers: Doomsday will not only bring Doctor Doom into the spotlight but could also redefine the fate of Strange and the wider MCU.

Fans are now left wondering whether this alliance is a calculated move or a step towards a greater conflict in Secret Wars.