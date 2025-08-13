X-Men stars share Avengers: Doomsday set video & photos

Alan Cumming, famous for playing Nightcrawler in X-Men, shared new behind-the-scenes (BTS) video and photos from the set of Avengers: Doomsday.

The material gives fans a glimpse of his return as Kurt Wagner, also known as Nightcrawler, a role he last played in the 2003 movie X2.

Alan Cumming shares a new video from the set of ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/5QoXRtQyHy — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) August 12, 2025



Avengers: Doomsday is one of the most anticipated Marvel movies and is set to release on 18 December 2026.

Alan Cumming’s video and photos show him preparing for scenes alongside other returning X-Men stars, including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Channing Tatum.

His return has excited fans of both the X-Men and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Alan Cumming shares new photos from the set of ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/E9Zsb6KObD — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) August 12, 2025



Doomsday is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who previously worked on Avengers: Endgame, with a screenplay by Stephen McFeely.

Alan Cumming is expected to play a key part in connecting the X-Men characters with the wider Avengers storyline.

The movie will also feature Marvel veterans such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Letitia Wright, and others.

Rumours suggest Chris Evans may appear as a new character, Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom.

Fans are eagerly awaiting more casting news, as Avengers: Doomsday is expected to bring back many familiar faces.

Alan Cumming’s shared set footage and photos have already added to the excitement, giving a first look at Nightcrawler in the new Avengers adventure.

