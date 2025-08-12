Avengers fans go wild after Ryan Reynolds’ cryptic Deadpool tease

Ryan Reynolds has ignited fresh speculation that Deadpool could be joining the Avengers, after posting an image blending the Avengers’ “A” logo with the anarchist “A” on social media.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star offered no caption, but the visual immediately sent Marvel fans into overdrive, interpreting it as a nod towards a possible role in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

The timing of Ryan Reynolds’ tease is notable. It follows a lukewarm box office performance for Fantastic Four and ongoing concerns about the MCU’s post-Endgame slump.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige is expected to bring in big characters to boost the franchise and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool could give the Avengers the wild energy they need.

Deadpool & Wolverine has set up a crossover by adding TVA links, time jumps, Wolverine’s move into the MCU, and Deadpool’s plan to break the MCU’s rules.

With Avengers: Doomsday set leaks showing TVA agents, the connection between the films is stronger, and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool fits perfectly into Phase 6’s multiverse chaos.

Industry chatter suggests Avengers: Doomsday will feature multiple timelines, variants, and a huge ensemble of legacy characters from Fox, Sony, and early MCU projects.

In this context, Deadpool’s fourth-wall-breaking humour and unpredictable nature would be a natural fit.

Ryan Reynolds has been rumoured to appear alongside Hugh Jackman in the 2027 Secret Wars, though no official confirmation has been made.

While Marvel universe reportedly has no immediate plans for Deadpool 4, Ryan Reynolds has hinted at other projects, including an Uncanny X-Force adaptation.

A role in Avengers would keep Deadpool active on the big screen without another solo film.

Avengers: Doomsday is set for release on 18 December 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on 17 December 2027.

Earlier, Ryan Reynolds shared an exciting new vision for Deadpool’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it’s one fans may not have expected.

Speaking to Time Magazine, Ryan Reynolds revealed his desire for Deadpool, Marvel’s famously foul-mouthed and unpredictable antihero, to become a regular supporting character across future Marvel films.

Deadpool, whose real name is Wade Wilson, has already won over fans with his standalone appearances, largely due to Ryan Reynolds’s hilarious and bold portrayal of the character.

Whether he’s starring in his own chaotic adventures or making unexpected cameos, the character commands attention with his no-filter attitude and sharp wit.

Ryan Reynolds admitted that it’s precisely this crowd reaction that fuels his ambition to insert Deadpool into more Marvel storylines — even if he isn’t always in the lead role.