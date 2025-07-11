‘Avengers: Doomsday’ leak teases Marvel’s multiverse battle

The latest Marvel leak has further fuelled the anticipation for Robert Downey Jr.’s ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, hinting at an epic multiverse battle.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Amid the superhero fatigue among the legions, Hollywood A-lister Robert Downey Jr.-led multi-starrer, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, is undoubtedly one of the most hotly anticipated Marvel movies in recent times, and with many details kept strictly under the wraps, the latest leak, which seemingly gives away the big twist in the plot, has only added to the excitement of fans.

If a recent plot leak from a Marvel scooper is believed to be true, the opening act of the title can see the return of many well-known Marvel comics’ characters, to battle across multiple universes.

According to an insider, the returning characters might include Avengers, Fantastic Four and X Men, teaming up to face Doctor Doom.

“Shuri is the one who discovers the Incursions. While detecting anomalies in the fabric of reality and investigating the multiverse, she realises that different universes are colliding with each other,” the tipster spilt. “Using a hologram (like in the Shang-Chi post-credits scene), she shares her findings with Sam, Wong, Bruce Banner and Carol Danvers, warning them about the imminent threat.”

“Meanwhile, the events of the Fantastic Four’s arrival on Earth-616 take place. The Thunderbolts/New Avengers are the first to encounter them. Reed Richards reveals that Doctor Doom has kidnapped his son, Franklin and also mentions Galactus, who previously tried to capture Franklin because of his immeasurable powers. Bucky, unsure how to handle the situation with Doom, goes to seek advice from Sam,” the scooper added.

Notably, the Russo Brothers’ directorial ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, part of phase six of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, is the 39th film of the superhero franchise and the fifth instalment of the ‘Avengers’ series.

The title is booked for a December 2026 release.

Also Read: Nicholas Hoult breaks silence on Beast comeback in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’