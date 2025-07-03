Nicholas Hoult breaks silence on Beast comeback in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Hollywood actor Nicholas Hoult has finally reacted to the comeback of ‘X-Men’ character Beast in the upcoming ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’

Actor Kelsey Grammer debuted as Beast in 2006’s ‘X-Men: The Last Stand’ and appeared in a cameo role in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past.’

After Grammer, ‘Superman’ actor Nicholas Hoult played the younger version of the mutant.

The Hollywood actor debuted as Beast in 2011’s ‘X-Men: First Class,’ and reprised his role in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past.’

Hoult then appeared as the mutant in ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ in 2016 and ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ in 2019.’

However, fans were left surprised when Kelsey Grammer appeared as Beast in a post-credits scene attached to ‘The Marvels.’

His return as the mutant diplomat was confirmed in March when Marvel announced the first cast additions for ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’

Reacting to Grammer’s return as Beast, Nicholas Hoult praised the Hollywood actor for brilliantly portraying the character in ‘X-Men’ films.

“Kelsey was a great Beast. He was the Beast I saw when I was a kid, along with the other actors that they’re bringing back, Patrick and Ian and James and all them,” the ‘Superman’ actor said.

“Those were the characters that I got to watch in X-Men movies. I’m excited to see what they do with it. It’ll be fun to see how they incorporate those characters into that world,” he said.

When asked if Marvel approached him to return for the role in ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ Nicholas Hoult replied with a simple, “No.”

The Hollywood actor is playing DC Comics villain Lex Luthor opposite David Corenswet in the upcoming ‘Superman.’