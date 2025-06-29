Nicholas Hoult reveals losing ‘Superman’ part to David Corenswet

Hollywood actor Nicholas Hoult has revealed that he auditioned for the lead role in ‘Superman’ alongside David Corenswet.

Directed by James Gunn, the upcoming film is set to hit theatres on July 11.

David Corenswet stars as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, while Nicholas Hoult plays the villain, Lex Luthor.

However, the part was not Hoult’s priority as he revealed in a recent interview that he actually auditioned for the role of Superman on the same days as Corenswet.

“This is very awkward. Yes, I auditioned for Superman. I walked out of doing one of my audition scenes, and I was like, ‘Yeah, not bad. OK,’ And I walked around the corner, and there was lots of shadows on the studio lot and then one ray of sunshine,” the Hollywood actor said.

Read more: ‘Superman’ villain Lex Luthor coming to Fortnite?

He added, “David had taken a seat in this ray of sunshine and was sitting there, charging up from the sun like Superman does, getting his power.”

Nicholas Hoult recalled approaching David Corenswet to say hello and was in awe of his physique and voice.

“And then he started speaking, and I shook his hand, and I was like, ‘His hands are a bit bigger than me.’ And then he spoke, and I was like, ‘Oh, his voice is a little bit deeper too.’ And in that moment, whilst we were shaking hands, I was like, ‘I’d be happy if this guy was Superman. I was like, ‘You’re perfect for it,’” the Hollywood actor said.

Before production began on the film, reports had said that Hoult was among the frontrunners for the role of Superman. However, the part went to David Corenswet.