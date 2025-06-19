‘Superman’ villain Lex Luthor coming to Fortnite?

As fans await the release of ‘Superman,’ the film’s main villain, Lex Luthor, is reportedly set to join the fight in Fortnite Chapter 6 season 3.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The game’s latest season has Hollywood actor David Corenswet’s ‘Superman,’ the first time Fortnite got a Man of Steel from the films.

It seems that the DC superhero’s archnemesis, Lex Luthor, will also be making his entry into the game.

This is according latest leaks, suggesting that Fortnite Chapter 6 season 3 includes a hidden Superman-related skin that has a whole set and two emotes.

As per the leak, one of the emotes has city props, which could be related to Lex Luthor.

Additionally, a popular leaker claimed that the ‘Superman’ villain will be arriving in Fortnite with his power suit.

Read more: James Gunn reveals cutting ‘Superman’ scene after backlash

It is worth noting here that Lex Luthor has no superpowers in the DC comics; however, he puts on a suit of armour to fight superheroes such as Superman.

The leaks did not mention whether Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor from the upcoming ‘Superman’ will feature in Fortnite.

Meanwhile, Epic Games, the developer of the game, has not released any official statement on the reports about Lex Luthor coming to Fortnite in the latest season.

‘Superman,’ directed by DC Studios chief James Gunn, is set to hit theatres on July 11.

Apart from David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Hollywood actor Nicholas Hoult plays Lex Luthor while Rachel Brosnahan plays Lois Lane.

Skyler Gisondo plays journalist Jimmy Olsen, Anthony Carrigan as the Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.