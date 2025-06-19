James Gunn reveals cutting ‘Superman’ scene after backlash

DC Studios chief James Gunn has revealed cutting a scene from ‘Superman,’ starring Hollywood actor David Corenswet, after facing social media backlash.

During a recent interview to promote the upcoming film, the filmmaker discussed the impact of social media as he mentioned a scene being cut from the finished film.

The scene in question was from a ‘Superman’ TV spot, giving a POV look at David Corenswet flying as Superman.

Several social media fans lambasted the fully focused shot on the Hollywood actor’s face, while others were left stunned by what they called ‘gimmicky’ and unfinished effects.

James Gunn has now admitted that the shot in ‘Superman’ was not a finished take.

“It was a photograph of his face and him flying. It was a photograph of a drone flying in front of an actual background. So all the pieces were real, but it was incorporated in kind of a funky way. I didn’t love the shot, so it’s not even the shot that’s in the movie,” the filmmaker said.

While fans had speculated that the now-deleted shot was AI-generated, James Gunn maintained that it was more of a placeholder.

“Sometimes I’m pretty strict about going through each shot in a trailer but sometimes the commercials, I forget to look at as closely. So that one kind of got by me,” the DC Studios chief said.

Gunn admitted that he has distanced himself from social media as filmmaking has become tough since he took over as DC Studios head.

“I’m much, much less active than I ever have been… because it is just too much,” he said about his social media activity.

It is worth noting here that the upcoming ‘Superman’ marks David Corenswet’s debut as the Man of Steel.

Apart from him, the film stars Hollywood actors Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult.