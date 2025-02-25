Is Shuri returning as Black Panther in Avengers: Doomsday?

Avengers: Doomsday could see the return of Shuri from Black Panther, according to recent rumours.

There’s been a lot of buzz lately about the future of Black Panther in the MCU, especially after the passing of Chadwick Boseman.

A new rumour suggests that Letitia Wright, who was in Wakanda Forever, could return in Avengers: Doomsday.

According to well-known insider Daniel Richtman, Shuri will appear in the upcoming Avengers films.

He shared this news in his latest Patreon update, saying, “Shuri will be in the Avengers movies.”

However, it’s unclear if Letitia Wright’s Shuri will be taking on the Black Panther mantle in Avengers: Doomsday or if Marvel has something else planned.

Shuri became the Panther in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever after T’Challa’s passing.

The film ended with Shuri meeting her nephew, T’Challa’s son, and many fans are speculating if the mantle will pass to him in the future.

As of now, Black Panther 3 hasn’t been officially announced, although Marvel Studios’ VP Nate Moore recently mentioned that they plan to discuss the project later this year.

There have also been rumours about recasting T’Challa, but Moore quickly shut those down, saying there’s no truth to those reports.

He also noted that Black Panther 3 will be discussed after director Ryan Coogler finishes his other project, Sinners, which releases later this year.

While nothing is confirmed about Black Panther’s role in Avengers: Doomsday, it’s clear that fans are eager to see what Marvel has in store for Shuri and the character’s future in the MCU.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to release on May 1, 2026.

Earlier, a clip from the upcoming film features a tense exchange between Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (Harrison Ford).

In this scene, Ross (Harrison Ford), whose views have shifted after the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, wants Sam (Anthony Mackie) to reunite the Avengers, but Sam is hesitant.