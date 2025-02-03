Will Sam Wilson reunite the Avengers in Captain America: Brave New World?

The Avengers saga has left a huge impact on the MCU, and now Captain America: Brave New World is taking things in a bold new direction.

The clip from the upcoming film features a tense exchange between Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (Harrison Ford).

In this scene, Ross (Harrison Ford), whose views have shifted after the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, wants Sam (Anthony Mackie) to reunite the Avengers, but Sam is hesitant.

He questions what will happen if disagreements arise among the team, something Ross seems to dismiss for now.

Harrison Ford’s addition to the MCU as President Ross is a major moment for fans. Ford has admitted his enthusiasm for stepping into this new role, saying, “I’m just there on a weekend pass,” adding that it’s a refreshing experience to be part of the changing landscape of film.

Meanwhile, Anthony Mackie’s role as the new Captain America introduces a different dynamic to the MCU as he leads the next chapter of the Avengers.

Read More: Red Hulk takes centre stage in latest ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ trailer

As the new Captain, Sam faces the complex challenge of leading a team that may not always see eye to eye, and how he navigates this will likely shape the future of the MCU.

Captain America: Brave New World promises a fresh take on the iconic superhero franchise, with high stakes and tense moments between its characters.

Earlier, Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World revealed plenty of new footage featuring the much-anticipated Red Hulk.

This marks a major moment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross’ gamma-powered alter-ego, Red Hulk, makes his big-screen debut.

Red Hulk, a character first introduced in the comics in 2008, has been a central part of the marketing for Captain American: Brave New World. Although the late William Hurt, who portrayed Ross in the MCU, was unable to bring Red Hulk to life due to his passing, Harrison Ford will now step into the role.

Harrison Ford’s portrayal of Ross, who has recently been elected President of the United States, promises to bring a new and exciting chapter to the story.