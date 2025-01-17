Red Hulk takes centre stage in latest ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ trailer

Fans are getting excited about the new trailer of Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World which reveals plenty of new footage featuring the much-anticipated Red Hulk.

This marks a major moment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross’ gamma-powered alter-ego, Red Hulk, makes his big-screen debut.

Red Hulk, a character first introduced in the comics in 2008, has been a central part of the marketing for Captain American: Brave New World. Although the late William Hurt, who portrayed Ross in the MCU, was unable to bring Red Hulk to life due to his passing, Harrison Ford will now step into the role.

Harrison Ford’s portrayal of Ross, who has recently been elected President of the United States, promises to bring a new and exciting chapter to the story.

In addition to the Red Hulk focus, the new Captain American: Brave New World trailer also offers a glimpse of the movie’s thrilling plot. Anthony Mackie stars as the new Captain America, Sam Wilson, after taking on the mantle in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

In this movie, Captain America faces an international crisis following Ross’s presidential election and must work to uncover the true culprits behind the chaos.

Captain American: Brave New World will also connect with previous MCU storylines, including elements from The Incredible Hulk (2008). Fans can look forward to the return of Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader and Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, who are reprising their roles for the first time since that film.

Alongside Mackie, other returning stars include Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/Falcon, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, and new cast members Shira Haas as Ruth Bat-Seraph and Giancarlo Esposito as Seth Voelker/Sidewinder.

Captain America: Brave New World, directed by Julius Onah, is set to hit cinemas on February 14, 2025, and is expected to open with a solid box office performance.

Tickets are now on sale, and projections suggest the movie could earn between $81 million and $107 million during its opening weekend. While this may fall short of the record-breaking success of Civil War, it is on track to match the strong debut of The Winter Soldier.