New set photo teases shocking Doomsday return for dead MCU character

A new Instagram photo shared by Marvel Cinematic Universe star Olga Kurylenko has caused fans to wonder if Taskmaster might be returning from the dead in the upcoming film, Avengers: Doomsday.

The actress, who first played Taskmaster in Black Widow and most recently in Thunderbolts, posted an image of herself in Bahrain with the caption “Working on a Sunday,” alongside a flexing arm emoji.

The post was picked up by MCU fans online, particularly the account update_mcu, sparking fresh rumours about her possible return in Avengers: Doomsday, which is now being filmed, with some scenes already shot in Bahrain.

In Thunderbolts, Taskmaster appeared again, but the character was surprisingly killed off early in the movie.

This upset many fans, who felt Marvel missed a big chance to explore Antonia Dreykov further, especially after her dark past in Black Widow. Director Jake Schreier gave reasons for the early exit, but the decision remained controversial.

Although Marvel has officially revealed 27 cast members for Avengers: Doomsday, Olga Kurylenko was not among them. Still, Kevin Feige has said more names will be announced, giving fans hope.

Some believe Olga Kurylenko could return as a Multiverse version of Taskmaster or maybe as a character trapped in the Void, if that’s what Bahrain is being used to represent in the film.

It’s worth noting that Kurylenko has other upcoming projects listed on IMDb, so her time in Bahrain might have nothing to do with Avengers: Doomsday. But given Marvel’s filming activity there, fans think the timing is more than just a coincidence.

Bringing Taskmaster back in Avengers: Doomsday could give Marvel the chance to fix how the character was treated in earlier films. Whether or not it happens, the speculation has certainly sparked excitement about what’s to come in the next big MCU event.