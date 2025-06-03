MCU fan-favourite from Thor, WandaVision teases possible return in Avengers: Doomsday

Thor and WandaVision actor, Kat Dennings has sparked rumours about her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after sharing a photo with Captain America’s shield. Fans now believe she could appear in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday.

The photo, posted on social media, shows the Thor and WandaVision actress holding the famous shield. She wrote in the caption, “Don’t get excited, I was just sampling the hardware.”

Still, fans did get excited. Many started asking if the photo was taken on the set of Avengers: Doomsday.

Some even began calling her “Captain Lewis” in the comments, hoping for her return. Kat Dennings, who plays Darcy Lewis, has already appeared in Thor, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Love and Thunder, and WandaVision. She also voiced Darcy in What If…?

Although Kat Dennings said she is not part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, Marvel is known for keeping its casting details secret.

The film already has more than 25 confirmed characters, and the cast list is still growing. There is a chance that Kat Dennings might return as a surprise.

Avengers: Doomsday will premiere in U.S. cinemas on 18 December 2026. Chris Hemsworth, her Thor co-star, is returning as the Norse God of Thunder. That means Darcy and Thor could share the screen again in this massive crossover event.

Avengers: Doomsday is directed by the Russo brothers, who also directed past Avengers films. The cast includes Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, and Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier.

Fans will have to wait to see if Kat Dennings really is in Avengers: Doomsday, but for now, her photo has certainly caused a buzz around the film. As more casting news is revealed, the mystery around Avengers: Doomsday continues to grow.