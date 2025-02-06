Aviation Division merged with Defence Ministry

ISLAMABAD: The Aviation Division has been officially merged with the Defence Ministry, following approval from the federal cabinet, ARY News reported.

A written directive has been issued by the Defence Ministry to this effect, instructing all relevant institutions, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), and Airport Security Force (ASF), to report to the Defence Ministry on all matters.

In a separate development, the federal government earlier revealed the details of ministries that have been or will be abolished on the committee’s recommendations in a move aimed at ‘reducing’ the expenditures.

According to the ministry of finance, six ministries including Kashmir Affair and Gilgit Baltistan, SAFRON; Information Technology and Telecom; Industries and Production; National Health Services Regulations and Coordination; Capital Development Authority (CAD) were processed under Wave-1.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzaib said the committee, constituted on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directives, decided to merge Ministries of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, and States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) whereas CAD was abolished, adding there were 80 entities associated with these ministries, theses have now been reduced to 40.

Muhammad Aurangzeb said that under Wave 2, the committee considered the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Commerce Division, the Ministry of Housing and Works, and the Ministry of National Food Security and Research. Out of their 60 entities, 25 would be wound-up, 20 reduced and nine merged or shifted.