Pakistan to ‘dissolve’ two authorities of Health Ministry

By Jahangir Khan
TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani government has announced plans to dissolve two authorities under the Health Ministry, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to source, the decision will be taken to ensure cost-cutting measures and streamlining healthcare services.

Sources said that the Islamabad Blood Transfusion Authority and the Human Organ Transplant Authority will be merged with the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority, resulting in a significant reduction in staff.

Earlier today, the Pakistan government decided to dissolve the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON).

The SAFRON ministry will be merged into the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), following recommendations from the Rightsizing Committee.

Read more: Pakistan govt decides to ‘dissolve’ SAFRON ministry

The administrative wing of the Ministry of SAFRON will be dissolved, and a special committee will be formed to decide the future of Jammu & Kashmir State Properties.

As per sources, the sale of state properties will occur as needed, and the revenue generated will be spent on the welfare of Azad Kashmir and GB.

Additionally, the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) of Kashmir and GB will undergo a review, with plans to transfer control to the Azad Kashmir government.

DHS funding for GB will be managed in consultation with the Ministry of Health, the sources said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Refugee Rehabilitation Organization is also set to be dissolved, and staff reductions will take place in the Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Councils, as well as in the Chief Commissioner’s Office for Afghan Refugees.

- Advertisement -
 

