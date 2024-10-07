Pakistan govt decides to ‘dissolve’ SAFRON ministry

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government has decided to dissolve the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), ARY News reported on Monday, citing well-placed sources.

As per details, the SAFRON ministry will be merged into the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), following recommendations from the Rightsizing Committee.

The administrative wing of the Ministry of SAFRON will be dissolved, and a special committee will be formed to decide the future of Jammu & Kashmir State Properties.

As per sources, the sale of state properties will occur as needed, and the revenue generated will be spent on the welfare of Azad Kashmir and GB.

Additionally, the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) of Kashmir and GB will undergo a review, with plans to transfer control to the Azad Kashmir government.

DHS funding for GB will be managed in consultation with the Ministry of Health, the sources said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Refugee Rehabilitation Organization is also set to be dissolved, and staff reductions will take place in the Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Councils, as well as in the Chief Commissioner’s Office for Afghan Refugees.

Earlier, Secretary Planning Commission told the Senate Committee hearing that the planning ministry has recommended dissolution of the CPEC Authority.

“A summary has been forwarded by the planning commission to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for dissolution of the authority”.

The prime minister has authorized the right-sizing committee to dissolve the authority”, a planning commission official told the body.