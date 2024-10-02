Planning Ministry recommends dissolution of CPEC Authority: Senate Committee informed

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Planning Commission told the Senate Committee hearing that the planning ministry has recommended dissolution of the CPEC Authority.

“A summary has been forwarded by the planning commission to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for dissolution of the authority”.

The prime minister has authorized the right-sizing committee to dissolve the authority”, a planning commission official told the body.

The CPEC has slowed down owing to the government policies, Member NHA said in the Senate Planning Committee hearing.

Member NHA Azeem Tahir said that the Chinese authorities have concerns over the political situation in Pakistan.

The official said that the CPEC work has been slowing due to the lack of stability in policies.

Member National Highway Authority told the Senate body that Hyderabad to Sukkur M-6 motorway will be included in the CPEC. M-6 project’s cost has been estimated at 400 billion rupees. He said the Chinese government will add the M-6 project in CPEC after the JCC meeting.

The Pakistan government will be 40 percent partner in the cost of the M-6 motorway.

It was disclosed in the hearing that the policy board has been established in the Ministry of Planning without the government’s permission. “Planning Minister has constituted the board without consultation and the government’s permission,” official said.

Chairperson of the committee Senator Qurratul Ain taken notice of the formation of the policy board. “The policy board have no legal protection neither rules and regulations,” chairperson commented.

The Planning Commission has notified appointment of the chairman and 19 members of the board.

“Federal Minister could not form the board without permission from the government,” chairperson said.

Federal Minister if required advice he could get it in an individual capacity, Qurratul Ain said.