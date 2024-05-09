Aviation Minister commends post-fire recovery efforts at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Following the fire incident, the Aviation Minister conducted a comprehensive inspection of Allama Iqbal Airport’s Terminal building, Lahore, focusing particularly on the areas affected by the recent fire incident, ARY News reported on Thursday.

During his visit, the Aviation Minister, Khawaja Asif, received detailed briefings on the progress of restoration efforts and emphasized the urgent reinstatement of critical systems to facilitate the resumption of international flight operations.

The Minister was informed that domestic operations at the airport had been successfully restored due to the diligent efforts of airport personnel.

However, attention was still being devoted to the restoration of the Integrated Baggage Management System (IBMS) immigration system, which remained a top priority.

A dedicated team and necessary equipment had been dispatched from Islamabad to expedite the restoration process, ensuring that the system would be operational at the earliest.

Expressing his concern for the impact of the fire incident on airport operations, Khawaja Asif underscored the importance of promptly reinstating the IBMS system to enable the seamless resumption of international flights.

He issued clear directives to prioritize the restoration efforts, emphasizing the critical role of the IBMS system in ensuring the efficiency and security of airport operations.

During his interactions with airport personnel and representatives from various agencies, the Minister commended their dedication and tireless efforts in responding to the challenges posed by the fire outbreak.

He acknowledged the collective commitment of all stakeholders involved in the recovery process and expressed his appreciation for their exemplary teamwork and professionalism in mitigating the effects of the unfortunate incident.