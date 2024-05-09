32.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, May 9, 2024
Hajj flight delayed as fire erupts at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Hajj flight was denied departure as fire broke out at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore in the wee hours of Thursday, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to initial reports, the blaze has partially damaged the immigration system at the airport. Sources said that the process of immigration has stopped.

The passengers were evacuated from the immigration lounge due to smoke.

Meanwhile, Fire Brigade and Rescue 1122 reached the airport to control the fire. The airport authorities said that the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Separately, in 2022, a fire broke out at the Multan International Airport due to a short circuit.

According to sources, the fire erupted at the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration staff room. The airport authorities, after being informed, called the fire tenders which extinguished the blaze.

Soon after breaking out the fire at the FIA’s staff room, the airport administration vacated the international departure and arrival lunges from passengers and staff.

