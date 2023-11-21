Aviation ministry’s website hacked

The Ministry of Aviation’s website faced cyberattacks on Tuesday and hackers posted different messages in a foreign language, ARY News reported.

The aviation ministry’s website was hacked and different messages in a foreign language were posted on it. The website was temporarily shutdown and later restored by the IT experts.

The ministry’s spokesperson confirmed the development and said that the IT experts started restoration process.

In July, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) website had experienced a cyberattack and a security alert was issued by the authorities.

The ECP’s website had been targeted in a cyber attack, following which security alerts were issued, instructing the officers affiliated with the election commission to ignore unknown emails.

In March, the Supreme Court (SC) official website had been hacked after a cyberattack and the hackers posted a message on it, “Our spring sale has started’.

The concerned IT specialists restored the SC website in a short period.