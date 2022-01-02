AVLC arrests notorious motorcycle lifter in Karachi

KARACHI: A notorious criminal allegedly involved in motorcycle theft has been apprehended by Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) in an injured condition during a raid near Shahra-e-Faisal in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

The AVLC, which is a separate wing of the Sindh police, while detailing the operating shared that the arrested suspect, Waqar Khokhar, was the son of a high-profile vehicle lifter. “Abdul Khafoor Khokhar is the head of the gang operating in the city,” the police said.

They shared that Waqar Khokhar was involved in multiple incidents of vehicle lifting and had gone to jail four times previously. “He is an expert in changing the chassis and engine numbers of the vehicles,” the AVLC said adding that the stolen vehicles were transferred to Balochistan.

Previously, the Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) apprehended two wanted motorcycle lifters allegedly involved in selling out the stolen two-wheelers to a gang in Balochistan.

SSP AVLC Arif Aslam while detailing the arrest said that they have arrested two suspects identified as Irfan and Waqar for their involvement in motorcycle theft incidents.

“Four members of their gang are already behind bars,” he said adding that investigations are underway to bust their entire network.

Sharing their modus operandi, the AVCC official said that the suspects used to take stolen bikes to Sakran and sell them to a narcotics-related gang in Balochistan.

“They used to receive Rs2,000 and 15 grams of the drug against the stolen vehicle,” SSP Arif Aslam said.

