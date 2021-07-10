AVLC arrests two wanted motorcycle lifters from Karachi

KARACHI: Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) on Saturday apprehended two wanted motorcycle lifters allegedly involved in selling out the stolen two-wheelers to a gang in Balochistan, ARY NEWS reported.

SSP AVLC Arif Aslam while detailing the arrest said that they have arrested two suspects identified as Irfan and Waqar for their involvement in motorcycle theft incidents.

“Four members of their gang are already behind bars,” he said adding that investigations are underway to bust their entire network.

Sharing their modus operandi, the AVCC official said that the suspects used to take stolen bikes to Sakran and sell them to a narcotics-related gang in Balochistan.

“They used to receive Rs2,000 and 15 grams of the drug against the stolen vehicle,” SSP Arif Aslam said.

In a similar action from police recently, a bike lifting gang was busted in Karachi and its seven members were arrested by police from Karachi’s Kharadar area.

According to SSP City Sarfaraz Nawaz, seven members of the gang were held in a successful action carried out by Kharadar police, and six snatched motorcycles and three chasis were also recovered from their custody.

The gang was wanted to police in bike lifting cases that were being reported from Bolton Market, Kharadar, and Jama Cloth. The gang was selling the lifted bikes to a scrap dealer named Ali Bhutto for Rs3,000 each.

The scrap dealer uses to sell the parts of lifted bikes in the market. The gang head named Abdul Rehman alias Dada, scrap dealer Ali Bhutto and others have been taken into custody.