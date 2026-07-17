KARACHI: A suspected car lifter was killed in an alleged encounter with the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) police on Shaheed-e-Millat Road in Karachi on Friday, police said.

According to SSP AVLC Khalid Mustafa Korai, AVLC personnel signalled a suspicious car to stop during a routine check. However, the occupants allegedly opened fire on the police, prompting officers to return fire.

The SSP said one of the suspects, identified as Saqib, was injured during the exchange of fire and taken into custody. He later succumbed to his injuries while being transported to the hospital.

Two other suspects managed to escape during the encounter, and search operations are underway to apprehend them, Korai added.

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Police said a stolen car was recovered from the suspect. According to the SSP, the vehicle was wanted in a car theft case registered at the Shahrah-e-Faisal Police Station.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, while efforts continue to trace and arrest the fleeing suspects.