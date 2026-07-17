VIDEO: Motorcyclist harasses woman in Karachi's Azizabad

KARACHI: Police have launched an investigation after a motorcyclist was filmed on CCTV harassing a woman in Karachi’s Azizabad area, ARY News reported on Friday.

The footage, obtained by ARY News, shows the woman walking through a street in Block 2 while carrying groceries when a man on a motorcycle allegedly approached her from behind and behaved inappropriately.

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According to police, the suspect rode away after the first incident but returned moments later and allegedly harassed the woman again before fleeing the scene.

The incident has been reported to the police, who have collected CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the suspect.

Investigators said the suspect had reportedly purchased biryani from a nearby restaurant before the incident. Police have also obtained surveillance footage from the restaurant and neighbouring businesses as part of the investigation.

Police said efforts are under way to trace and arrest the suspect at the earliest opportunity.

Read more: Another incident of girls’ harassment surfaces in Karachi

Earlier in October 2023, the local police arrested a principal of a private school located in Karachi’s Saudabad for allegedly harassing the female students.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi, the accused principal identified as Azam was allegedly harassing the female students of class 10.

Meanwhile, on the complaint of the father of one of the students who became the victim of the principal’s harassment, the police swiftly took action and arrested the principal.