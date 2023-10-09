School principal arrested for harassing female students in Karachi

KARACHI: The local police on Monday arrested a principal of a private school located at Karachi’s Saudabad for allegedly harassing the female students, ARY News reported.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi, the accused principal identified as Azam was allegedly harassing the female students of class 10.

Meanwhile, on the complaint of the father of one of the students who became the victim of the principal’s harassment, the police swiftly took action and arrested the principal.

Similar to this incident, last month, Karachi police arrested a principal of a private school from Gulshan-e-Hadeed for allegedly sexually assaulting teachers and other staff members.

According to details, the police also recovered more than ‘25 obscene videos’ from the mobile phone principal – identified as Irfan, who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting teachers and other staff members.

In a statement, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Hasan Sardar confirmed the development and said they have recovered more than ‘25 obscene videos’ from the principal’s mobile phone while a case has been registered against him.

The senior police official further said that the police have acquired all the evidence against the arrested accused.