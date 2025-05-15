AVM Aurangzeb Ahmed becomes top Google search in Pakistan

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Aurangzeb Ahmed has emerged as a widely admired figure among the Pakistani youth due to his calm and confident handling of high-pressure media briefings during the recent conflict with India.

AVM Aurangzeb Ahmed was one of the most searched individuals in Pakistan, with 2.02 mln searches on Google.

During a series of press conferences following Indian aggression, AVM Ahmed explained the operational details of Pakistan’s retaliatory actions with clarity and poise. His respectful yet witty remarks about the Indian Air Force (IAF) gained immense traction on social media, making him a standout figure in the public eye.

One particular moment that resonated across digital platforms was when he remarked, “I will pick up from where I left, day before yesterday, PAF vs IAF, 6-nil,”—a pointed reference to Pakistan Air Force reportedly shooting down five Indian fighter jets and one drone.

Search trends on both sides of the border further reflected the regional tension.

On the Pakistani side, searches for “Islamabad Airport” (100,000), “JF-17 Thunder”, “DG ISPR” (each at 50,000), and even “Dassault Aviation share price” and “Shivangi Singh” (each at 20,000) demonstrated the public’s keen interest in military and aviation developments.

In India, terms like “Operation Sindoor” and “Mock Drill” ranked among the top Google searches, with five million and one million searches respectively. “IMF”, “DGMO”, “Flight Radar 24”, and “S-400” were also trending.