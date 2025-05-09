web analytics
PAF's aerial victory: How Pakistani jets shot down Indian Rafale, other aircrafts

Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed detailed the events of the aerial clash between Pakistan and India, highlighting the downing of Rafale jets by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed in an important press briefing along with Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) and senior officer from Pakistan Navy (PN) recalls the air battle, which lasted over an hour.

The air battle began when India fired high-speed projectiles, three of which landed within its own territory. Ahmed shared how PAF radar swiftly detected these projectiles, and one was headed towards Pakistan but was technically intercepted.

He also criticized the Indian media’s portrayal of the PL-15 missile, stating that the images shown were laughable and could be outdone by children at science exhibitions.

In recalling the intense aerial confrontation, Air Vice Marshal Ahmed explained how the PAF responded within just two minutes to India’s aggressive actions.

He described the strategy employed, which focused on inflicting maximum damage on the enemy, noting the high stakes of the “if you don’t shoot, you get shot” environment during the battle.

Apart from the Rafale jets, the PAF also targeted and downed other Indian aircraft, including a MiG-29, which was shot down eight miles from the LoC, and an SU-30, which was destroyed 25 miles from the LoC.

The first Rafale jet was shot down 53 miles from the Line of Control (LoC) near Srinagar, while two additional Rafale jets were downed,  one near Jammu, seven miles from the LoC, and another near Bathinda, 23 miles from the border.

Air Vice Marshal Ahmed assured that the PAF had complete data on all the Indian aircraft destroyed during the operation, emphasizing the PAF’s readiness and precision during the conflict.

