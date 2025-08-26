Avneet Kaur breaks silence on Virat Kohli’s accidental like fiasco

Indian actor and social media star Avneet Kaur has finally spoken up on the controversy around star batter Virat Kohli’s accidental like on her Instagram picture, which her later called a technical glitch.

For the unversed, India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli sent social media into a frenzy when netizens spotted his official Instagram handle in the likes list of a glamorous picture shared by Avneet Kaur, wearing a lime green crop top with a printed mini skirt.

However, the former skipper of the Indian cricket team soon issued a clarification via the social platform. “I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding,” he wrote.

While the accidental like sparked a meme fest on social media and prompted trolls against Kohli, given his power couple status with his wife, Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma, it proved to be a golden opportunity for Kaur, as her brand value shot by 30%, in addition to at least 12 new brand deals and millions of new followers.

Read more: Virat Kohli clarifies reaction to actress Avneet Kaur’s Instagram photo

Kaur had since maintained a strict silence on the controversy, only until now.

Speaking about it during a recent outing, she said, “Milta rahe pyaar… Aur kya hi keh sakti hoon (May the love keep coming… what more can I really say).”