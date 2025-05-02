Virat Kohli clarifies reaction to actress Avneet Kaur’s Instagram photo

Star India batter Virat Kohli took the internet by storm after liking a picture of Indian actress Avneet Kaur on Instagram.

Fans were left surprised after spotting Kohli’s verified account in the list of likes on the post featuring the Indian actress.

Avneet Kaur was dressed in a green crop top and a printed wrap skirt, however, it was Virat Kohli’s like that drew the attention of eagle-eyed netizens.

After several pointed out his reaction to the post, the India batter quickly withdrew his like to the picture.

Virat Kohli has now issued a clarification about his Instagram activity, claiming that the algorithm caused a technical glitch.

Read more: Watch: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul engage in intense chat during IPL clash

“I’d like clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding,” the India batter said on his Instagram story.

His clarification came a day after he shared a heartfelt birthday post for his wife, Indian actress Anushka Sharma.

The India batter posted a candid picture of the couple, writing, “To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half, my everything. You’re the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more every day. Happy birthday my love @anushkasharma.”